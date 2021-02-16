CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for several charges including manslaughter following a crash that killed an infant, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Ecola State Park Road just after 6 p.m.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Rony Tomas-Garcia, of Seaside, was driving southbound in a Mazda MZ3 when he veered off the road and struck a tree. The Mazda came to a rest on its top.
According to OSP, a three and a half month old girl died at the scene.
A passenger, identified as Esperanza Martin-Ramirez, 20, of Roseburg, was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OHSU. The extent of her injuries was not released by OSP.
Tomas-Garcia was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital and treated for his injuries. After being released from the hospital, OSP said he was booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of manslaughter, assault, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The Cannon Beach Police Department, Seaside Fire Department and Cannon Beach Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
