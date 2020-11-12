MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is investigating after someone shot at a van and damaged it on Highway 22E west of Mill City.
The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 10:15 p.m. while the occupants of the Dodge van, a man and a woman, were traveling west on the highway near milepost 28.
The man and woman told law enforcement they heard a loud noise and saw that the rear window of the van was broken. They did not stop due to the remote location and for personal safety reasons, according to law enforcement.
Once at their home, the man and woman noticed a bullet hole in the rear panel of the van just below its window. The man and woman were not hurt.
Anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents involving someone shooting at vehicles is asked to contact OSP's Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Michael Iacob.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.