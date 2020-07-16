COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is asking for help after a bull elk and buck deer were killed in the same area in Columbia County and left to waste.
On June 28, Fish and Wildlife troopers investigated a report of a spike elk that was found on Weyerhaeuser property off Clear Creek Road near Timber Road.
OSP said the elk had been shot and some meat was removed, but most was left to waste.
Then on July 5, troopers investigated another report from the same area regarding a buck deer left to waste. The deer had been shot and no meat was removed.
OSP said the deer was found about 50 yards from where the elk was located and a .308 caliber bullet casing was found on the nearby road.
Fish and Wildlife troopers also investigated a cow elk that was left to waste in the same area on March 28, according to OSP.
Anyone with information about the wasted elk is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-0776 and leave information for Trooper Ben Turner or at the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or TIP email at TIP@state.or.us.
Man..I hate human beings sometimes..well..pretty much every day. Not all of 'em. In fact..not at all..but the ones in the streets right now..oh yeah..I hate them for sure. Those in City Hall and in Salem who have their heads up their [censored]es? Oh yeah, I hate them too. And someone who would intentionally hike through the woods, come across an innocent, beautiful animal like that, and derive some kind of sick, sadistic pleasure from shooting and kiIIing that animal..oh yeah..hate them too. In fact, to me..you could go put that person up against a wall..shoot 'em, and leave 'em there to rot like they did the Elk and the deer, and I'd go spit on 'em, and then go make myself a sandwich. But that's just me.
[crying]Hate only hurts the person that Hates others.
