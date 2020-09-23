MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred during a possible road rage incident along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.
OSP said the incident occurred at around 11:50 a.m. on southbound I-5 between Woodburn and Brooks.
One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.
OSP is asking anyone with information about the shooting or that may have witnessed a road rage type incident between a black Honda Accord and another vehicle to call the Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068.
No further details about the investigation have been released.
