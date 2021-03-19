LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police say they have ruled out more children in their investigation to identify a young girl whose remains were found near a rest area in Lincoln County last year.
The child’s body was discovered Dec. 10 at the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor. Due to the condition of the remains, OSP believes the girl had likely been dead for at least 30 days before being found.
OSP says foul play is suspected in her death.
Earlier this year, OSP investigators ruled out several missing children as the girl.
Since then, investigators have received an additional 180 tips from the public, law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Using available dental records, field contacts, and other investigative techniques, OSP says investigators have been able to rule out 61 children.
OSP says different investigative efforts are underway, including DNA analysis. The analysis will provide investigators with additional information about race, origin, eye color, and other genetic details that may help lead to the girl's identity.
OSP previously released a sketch of the child from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe she was between 6 1/2 to 10 years old, and 3 feet 10 inches tall to 4 feet 6 inches tall, with long hair that was dark brown or black.
Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the identity of the girl or the circumstances surrounding her death to call Oregon State Police at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.