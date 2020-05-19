MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police K-9 alerted to a large amount of cash during a traffic stop near Medford on Friday.
At around 4 p.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 going northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 37.
OSP said the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9 Jaxson. K-9 Jaxson alerted to the odor of a controlled substance in the pickup truck.
During a search of the vehicle, OSP said the trooper found $140,000 in cash concealed in the center console of the pickup truck.
OSP said the driver, identified as 45-year-old Bo Zhao Tan, of Alameda, California, was cited and released on money laundering charges.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
