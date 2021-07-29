OSP: Keizer police officers and man shot at each other, man then hit and killed pedestrian while fleeing

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night after he shot at Keizer police officers and hit and killed a pedestrian while he tried to evade capture, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP provided more details late Thursday morning about the chaotic series of events after the Keizer Police Department gave minimal information Wednesday night. KPD said officers were alerted to a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of River Road North and Dearborn Avenue North. After police responded, KPD said an officer-involved shooting, chase and hit-and-run crash ensued.
Troopers said when police approached the vehicle, officers contacted two men near it and determined the vehicle had been stolen. One of the men then “exchanged gunfire with officers and then fled in the vehicle.” OSP did not say if the man or officers fired first. The second man remained at the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.
Witness James Flaherty told FOX 12 that the suspicious vehicle was a stolen Nissan Xterra that his friend owns. He said three guns, including a high-powered rifle and a handgun, were also stolen. When he spotted the Nissan, Flaherty called police and said they responded right away. “They swarmed it, like six cars went in and giving commands – ‘get on the ground, get on the ground.’ And I was sitting in my car across the street.”
He then saw the shooting. “The next thing I know I just start hearing gunshots. Boom boom boom boom boom and I looked up and one guy is on the ground and one guy is in the car trying to drive away.” Flaherty believes the suspect fired at officers first. “I believe he had the handgun that was [stolen] in his pocket and when they were given him commands, they found the gun and he just pulled it and started shooting,” Flaherty said.
OSP said while the suspect fled, he drove southbound on River Road. He then struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street near the intersection of River Road and Cummings Lane. The suspect did not stop, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The hit-and-run victim has not been identified.
Officers with KPD and the Salem Police Department followed the vehicle and managed to stop it near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Salem Parkway. OSP said a short standoff ended with the suspect surrendering to police. He was then taken to Salem Hospital with several gunshot wounds. His condition as of Thursday morning is not known. The suspect has not been identified. The charges he may face have not been released.
According to OSP, six KPD officers were involved in the shootout with the suspect and have been placed on administration leave, as per department protocol. OSP is leading the investigations on both the officer-involved shooting and the deadly hit-and run.
