LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Lebanon woman was killed after a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 20 on Friday.
Around 3:15 p.m. Lexi Brockman, 20, of Lebanon was driving a Mazda MZ3 westbound on Hwy 20 when a Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Ruiz, 27, of Monroe crossed into the westbound lanes. Ruiz collided with two cars before crashing into Brockman’s car, according to Oregon State Police.
Brockman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ruiz was arrested for outstanding warrants in Linn and Benton Counties and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. He was also charged with DUII and second-degree manslaughter.
OSP said no none in the other two cars were seriously injured.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
