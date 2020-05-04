THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for the public's help locating a hit-and-run driver.
On Friday, at around 11:38 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash on Interstate 84 near exit 85 in The Dalles.
According to OSP, witnesses reported a 2000's model Subaru Outback hatchback driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on the exit 85 off-ramp and I-84. Several vehicles were able to swerve and avoid the vehicle.
OSP said a Ford Focus swerved to avoid the Subaru but struck the center divider and rolled onto its side.
The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old man from Vancouver, was not injured.
The suspect vehicle made a u-turn on the interstate and went back toward exit 85. OSP said it is unknown if the vehicle went back into The Dalles or continued westbound on I-84.
OSP said the Subaru was described as being lime green with grey highlights and dusty red dirt. The suspect driver was described as a heavy set man with grey ear length hair and a full beard.
Anyone with information about the Subaru or the suspect driver is asked to contact OSP Dispatch at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Michael Holloran.
