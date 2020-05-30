TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 90 in Tillamook County.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Ruth Whittenberg, 60, of Hammond, Louisiana, was southbound in a Buick Century when she crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Toyota Tacoma.
Whittenberg was taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
OSP said the driver and passengers in the Tacoma were taken to North Lincoln Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and the Nestucca Rural Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
