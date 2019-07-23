WHEELER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash that occurred in Wheeler County Monday evening.
At around 7:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash near milepost 18, just north of Mitchell.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a black 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on Highway 207 when for unknown reasons the motorcycle left the roadway on a corner and crashed.
The operator, identified as Christopher Jones, 48, of Madras, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office, Spray Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.