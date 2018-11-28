MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after troopers say he fled a crash in Marion County.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened on Highway 99E at the intersection of Howell Prairie Road at around 7:27 a.m.
An investigation revealed Luis Herrera Alvarez was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on the highway when he struck a Subaru Impreza that was stopped on Howell Prairie Road waiting to turn onto the highway. The Subaru Impreza was pushed into a Chevrolet Malibu that was also stopped on Howell Prairie.
OSP said Herrera Alvarez fled the scene on foot and was later found on Boones Ferry Road. His blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent, according to OSP.
Herrera Alvarez was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and felony hit-and-run.
OSP said one of the passengers in the Subaru Impreza, identified as Vaselisa Reutov, 77, was taken to an area hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional charges against Herrera Alvarez could be filed by the Marion County District Attorney's Office
