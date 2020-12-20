SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Patrol evacuated people living near a Scappoose home again on Sunday as they continued to investigate a house where explosive devices were found on Friday.
On Dec. 18, OSP stopped Richard Gundy-Hampton near his home in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street in Scappoose. He was a subject of interest in a domestic violence incident that happened in Clackamas County.
During the encounter, the Trooper found “evidence of methamphetamine possession, weapons possession and that he had been potentially manufacturing a destructive/explosive device.”
This prompted authorities to obtain a search warrant, which was executed on Friday. During the search, investigators found suspicious items in the garage indicating that he had been manufacturing “highly explosive materials” inside the garage.
Authorities secured the scene and returned Saturday and Sunday with explosive experts from the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI. They were able to identify six items containing explosives which were disposed of at the scene. A number of other explosives were taken from the location that will be disposed off site, according to OSP.
Additionally, investigators seized a large number of firearms, illegal firearms parts and illegal drugs from the scene.
OSP said they evacuated about 10 neighboring houses before they safely disposed of the items found inside Gundy-Hampton’s home. They have all been allowed to return home.
Gundy-Hampton was booked into the Columbia County Jail Friday, and his bail is set at $5,000,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.