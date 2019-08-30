SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police Troopers arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday who they say was using counterfeit money at the Oregon State Fair.
Troopers working at the fair responded to a complaint of a counterfeit $20 bill being used. OSP said two additional $20 bills were located.
Ezekiel Tres Mock was located and arrested on a charge of first-degree forgery.
OSP said Mock was excluded for the remainder of the fair.
Anyone who witnesses criminal or disruptive activities at the Oregon State Fair are asked to report it by calling *OSP (*677) or 503-375-3555.
