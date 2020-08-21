JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder in connection with a series of shootings that have occurred on Interstate 5.
Oregon State Police said Kenneth Ayers, 49, of Roseburg, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman while she was driving on I-5 in Jackson County.
The woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for her injuries. She has since been released.
According to OSP, Ayers is also the suspect in a series of shooting that have occurred along the interstate since late May.
Earlier this month, OSP reported that someone was shooting at vehicles on I-5 in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties. No injuries were reported in the previous cases.
Ayers was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
OSP said district attorney's from Douglas County and Josephine County will work with the Jackson County District Attorney's Office on additional charges. Those charges will be presented to a Jackson County Grand Jury.
Further information about the investigation will be released at a later time, according to OSP.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
I wish the state could fry his bippy.
What kind of gun was used/ What was his motive?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.