HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Hood River County.
At around 2:17 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 64.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson FXS motorcycle was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the rear tire seized causing the bike to crash.
The operator, identified as Jose Antonio Gutierrez, of Milton-Freewater, was taken by Life Flight to Emanuel Hospital.
OSP said Gutierrez died at the hospital on Monday.
The Hood River Police Department and Hood River Fire & Rescue assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
