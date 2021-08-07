CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man died in a crash on Highway 213 in Oregon City on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash near Douglas Loop at 3:34 p.m. According to an initial investigation, Kyle Hansen, 45, of Molalla, was driving north on Hwy 213, continued through a grassy shoulder, and crashed into a brick wall. Hasen was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said there was little impact on traffic. They were assisted by Clackamas Fire, Clackamas ME’s Office, Oregon City Police Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.