WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Gervais Wednesday evening.
Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a crash on northbound I-5 near milepost 266 just after 9 p.m.
An investigation revealed a VW Passat was northbound on I-5 at freeway speeds when it rear-ended a stopped or very slow moving Honda Accord, according to OSP.
The driver of the Honda, a man whose name has not been released, was unresponsive when pulled from his vehicle. OSP said a trooper and a bystander performed CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the VW suffered minor injuries.
No additional information has been released by OSP.
The Marion County Fire Department, Keizer Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
