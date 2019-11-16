LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 43-year-old man was hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Cottage Grove on Friday afternoon, according to troopers.
Oregon State Police were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian at 4:52 p.m. on I-5 near milepost 174.
Troopers said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Andrew Evans, of Cottage Grove, entered the interstate from the southbound shoulder and into the path of a commercial motor vehicle.
Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the CMV was not injured.
OSP said a southbound lane of I-5 was closed for two and a half hours after the crash.
Troopers were assisted in the crash response by the Cottage Grove Police Department, South Lane Fire and EMS, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
