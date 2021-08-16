Oregon State Police generic

KPTV file image

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington man died in a crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to a crash near milepost 72 just after 12:15 p.m., where a Jeep Wrangler driving west drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver, Carl Schibig,75, of Wapato, Wash., was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Clatskanie Fire Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.