CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington man died in a crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to a crash near milepost 72 just after 12:15 p.m., where a Jeep Wrangler driving west drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver, Carl Schibig,75, of Wapato, Wash., was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP was assisted by the Clatskanie Fire Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
