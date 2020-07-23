MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred at Silver Falls State Park Wednesday night.
OSP said between 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the Silver Falls State Park north trailhead parking lot on the report of a person shot.
Emergency personnel located a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital. He current condition is not known.
According to OSP, it is believed the suspect(s) stole a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with Oregon license plate 383MAX and left the area northbound on Highway 214.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OSP Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and reference case number SP20-205764.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
