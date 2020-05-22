GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed along Highway 99E in Gladstone Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near Southeast Claredon Street.
OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a silver Mercedes G25 was southbound on Hwy 99E when he struck a pedestrian that was in the lane of travel.
The pedestrian, identified as 61-year-old Michael Lacy, of Oregon City, was pronounced dead while en route to an area hospital.
Highway 99E was closed for about two and a half hours during the crash investigation.
OSP did not say if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
