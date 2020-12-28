SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 40-year-old man who was sought for several charges related to his presence at a protest outside the Oregon Capitol building last week is now in jail.
Oregon State Police reported that Jeremy Roberts turned himself in Sunday around 4:15 p.m.
He was booked into the Marion County Jail and faces the following charges: criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and probation violation warrant.
OSP said last Monday that they were looking for Roberts after he allegedly attempted to enter the Capitol building during that day’s legislative special session and may have attacked two reporters.
Several hundred protesters gathered in Salem last Monday in opposition of Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Some protesters entered the Capitol building, breaking its current protocol of no access to the public due to the pandemic.
An unlawful assembly was declared and OSP arrested four people.
Roberts' bail was set at $50,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”
― Robert F. Kennedy
In today’s world of “self identity politics” he should just claim to be an antifa/blm supporter and then all the charges will be dropped
If he was Antifa, they would have laid out the red carpet.
Definitely not Antifa..he actually has SOME morals.
Why weren't the REAL vandals in the other protests brought in? Did this guy light a fire, tear up public property, hurt innocent bystanders...and I don't mean 'may have'? This is a travesty! Go after the REAL criminals. Oregon leaders are a waste!
When you're already on probation for something, you might wanna avoid getting arrested again on multiple charges. Judges tend to..ya know..not like it when you thumb your nose at previous court orders to stay out of trouble.
Protect yourselves. Criminals surround us.
Sure, because pihstov conservative protesters are real criminals. I don't think anyone out in the public has to worry about these people breaking windows, looting stores, setting fires, and trashing privately owned businesses. Now, if you're a jacked up, arrogant, liberal politician down in Salem, that's another story.
