MORROW COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Morrow County last month has turned himself in, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said David Bowles, 43, voluntarily turned himself into the Morrow County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening for outstanding felony warrants for manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.
Bowles was wanted for a shooting investigation that began on Dec. 15, 2020.
Morrow County deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Dec. 15, at around 9:30 p.m.
A woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital and then flown to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
OSP said the victim, identified as Marlene Bowles, 42, died at OHSU on Dec. 18.
David Bowles was booked into the Umatilla County Jail for the two felony warrants after turning himself in.
