SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 38-year-old man was booked into jail Sunday after Oregon State Police say he drove a stolen U-Haul van that was filled with Amazon packages and led troopers on a pursuit across Marion County, which involved a crash with a patrol vehicle.
Just after 4 p.m., OSP said their dispatch was contacted about a driving complaint on Interstate 5 north around Albany. It was reported that a U-Haul van was being driven in a reckless manner.
A trooper responded to the report and located the U-Haul. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the U-Haul did not stop and instead continued traveling northbound. The trooper decided to not pursue the van due to heavy traffic and requested backup.
It was also determined that the U-Haul had been stolen.
Additional troopers from the Salem area spotted the U-Haul around 4:20 p.m. and it was still being driven recklessly on I-5 north. The U-Haul was then seen exiting the interstate at Market Street Northeast.
Troopers followed the van to the Fred Meyer gas station located at Market Street and Lancaster Drive Northeast. An attempt was made by troopers to block the U-Haul, but that failed. The U-Haul pulled onto Market Street, hitting another motorist and a commercial vehicle, according to OSP.
The crash resulted in the U-Haul becoming temporarily wedged between the two other vehicles, so a trooper attempted to block the van from the rear.
The U-Haul rammed the patrol vehicle and other two vehicles, managing to escape the crash scene. The van sustained damage to its front and was driven back to I-5 north. A pursuit ensued.
Near milepost 257.7 on I-5, the U-Haul was finally successfully pulled over and the driver was arrested. OSP said he was taken into custody without incident.
On Monday morning, OSP identified the suspect as Jose Flores of Medford.
No injuries were reported during the incident, according to OSP.
Flores was booked into the Marion County Jail and faces the following charges:
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle
• Possession of a stolen vehicle
• Fail to yield to an emergency vehicle
• Fail to obey police officer
• Attempted Assault on a police officer
• Fail to perform duties of a driver
• Mail Theft
• Reckless Driving
• Reckless Endangering
• Attempt to Elude – Vehicle
OSP said more charges may be filed. According to OSP, the U-Haul was reported stolen from the Seattle area earlier Sunday while it was being used to deliver Amazon packages. The U-Haul was still filled with mail upon the man’s arrest.
Troopers are asking anyone in the Seattle area who is missing or did not receive a scheduled deliver from Amazon to call the OSP dispatch center at 1-503-375-3555 and reference OSP Case Number SP19-032026.
The crash involving the U-Haul and OSP patrol vehicle is under investigation by Salem police.
During the incident and investigation so far, OSP was helped by Salem police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Seattle police.
