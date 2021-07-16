DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested Tuesday after methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop on Highway 97, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 9:30 p.m., a trooper from the Bend Area Command stopped a 2006 Saturn for failure to drive within its lane of travel on Highway 97 near milepost 128.
OSP said the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity during the stop, and a consent search was conducted. During the search, OSP said the trooper located about 4.4 pounds of meth and about 1.1 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed inside the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Yurida Barrera Alonso, 38, from McFarland, California, and the passenger, identified as Ernesto Adolfo Linares Gomes, 33, from Bakersfield, California, were arrested. Both were booked into the Deschutes County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession, manufacture and deliver of a schedule II controlled substance.
(4) comments
So in other words..Trooper sees a suspicious vehicle..knowing 97 is the narco highway, and knowing exactly what the profile and MO tend to be. So he follows while the mules are either not paying attention, or sleepy, or high, or nervous, and Trooper uses the ol' "failure to stay in lane," as PC. I seriously doubt they failed to stay in their lane, but I don't care. Great work Trooper, and thank you for keeping more of that garbage out of Oregon, and reaching it's destination in Portland, where it's essentially no longer illegal. Hopefully those punks will be in prison a long time, and then deported.
I think Portland was the distribution point, not the destination. And remember, profiling and other common sense police work is "racist".
Typical, I-5 is the conduit into Oregon for cartel operatives and Portland is the shipping point for muling their drugs eastward. The Oregonian did a great series of articles called Drug cartels in Oregon: Violence in the Northwest (Updated Jan 10, 2019; Posted Jun 21, 2013) which also included a map of distribution routes in Oregon. I would put the link here but it would be rejected as "spam" so you'll have to Google it or use duckduckgo if Google has buried it.
Build. The. Wall.
