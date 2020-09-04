WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Milwaukie man died at a hospital four days after being injured in a motorcycle crash in Wasco County, according to Oregon State Police.
On Saturday, at around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a motorcycle crash on Highway 216E at milepost 1.5.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Jason Burchfield, 46, was traveling westbound on a Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck the rock embankment.
Burchfield was taken by Life Flight to OHSU for his injuries.
OSP said Burchfield died from his injuries on Wednesday.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office, Wasco County EMS, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
