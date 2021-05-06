SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Sherman County, according to Oregon State Police.
On Wednesday, emergency crews were called out to a report of a crash on SR-206 near milepost 6.
OSP said an investigation revealed that James Nordrum, 51, from Minnesota, was northbound on SR-206 on a motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off a small embankment.
Life-saving efforts were attempted by bystanders and emergency personnel but Nordrum was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office, North Sherman Fire & Rescue, Moro Fire & Rescue, Sherman County Ambulance and Life Flight assisted OSP at the crash scene.
