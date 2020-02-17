OSP: Missing man found dead after crash into tree off Hwy 101 in Curry Co.

CURRY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 70-year-old man reported missing last week was found dead on Monday after deputies believe he veered off the road and crashing into a tree.
Search and rescue teams had been searching for Jerry VanHoosen, of Kerman, California, after his family reported him as missing to law enforcement on Feb. 11.
Family members told investigators that VanHoosen had planned to travel to the Chetco River to fish and then planned to meet up with a friend in Reedsport. The family said they had not heard from VanHoosen since Feb. 8.
Investigators confirmed that VanHoosen had checked out of a motel in Brookings on Feb. 8 and began searching in the area of his last phone ping, which was somewhere in the Chetco River area, according to law enforcement.
Crews searched the area for three days by vehicle, foot and helicopter. Oregon State Police found VanHoosen and his red Ford Ranger pickup on Monday on northbound Highway 101 near milepost 323. OSP declared him dead at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
