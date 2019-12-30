CURRY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man reported as missing to law enforcement veered off Highway 255 and died near milepost 361, according to Oregon State Police.
Chester Mayer, 50, of Coos Bay, was driving north in a Ford F-350 when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the southbound lane, and then left the road, OSP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning.
According to OSP, Mayer was last seen leaving a home in Brookings on Saturday evening and reported missing on Sunday. Law enforcement did not release any additional details.
Other agencies on scene Monday included the Curry County Sheriff's Office, the Brookings Police Department, and Brookings Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
