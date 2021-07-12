LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 22 in Linn County on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 70 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Harley Davidson trike motorcycle driven by Peggy Mitchell, 58, of Eugene, was driving eastbound when it left the roadway and went down an embankment.
Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.