CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 224 Sunday afternoon.
Prior to 5 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 15.
An investigation revealed that a Buick LeSabre was traveling westbound on Highway 224 and turned left in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Russell Nelson, 65, of Portland.
OSP said Nelson was flown by Life Flight to OHSU where he was pronounced dead.
OSP did not say if the driver of the Buick was injured.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
