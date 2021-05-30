FOSSIL, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said a motorcyclist died following a crash in Wheeler County on Saturday afternoon.
OSP said just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on Hoover Creek Lane outside of Fossil. An investigation revealed a motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Timothy Bender of Condon was northbound and collided with a southbound Subaru Outback driven by 71-year-old Thomas Edwards of Bend.
Bender was pronounced dead on the scene.
Edwards and a passenger, 61-year-old Gail Brown of Bend, suffered minor injuries.
OSP did not say if possible charges are being investigated.
