CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 26 near Sandy on Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Just before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Highway 26 at the intersection of Southeast Firwood Road. OSP said preliminary investigation revealed a Triumph motorcycle was eastbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Nissan Rogue that was entering the highway from Firwood Road.
The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
the car will always assume you are going the speed limit. why wouldn't they pull out in front of you? Once you have had a bike with linked ABS, you never go back again.
