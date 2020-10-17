OSP: Motorcyclist eludes sergeant, crashes into pickup near Hood River

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after speeding away from law enforcement and crashing into a pickup near Hood River, Oregon State Police said.
A Hood River County Sheriff’s Office sergeant tried to pull Lyle Halverson, 34, of Hood River, over for a traffic violation while Halverson was headed south on Baseline Road on Friday around 8 p.m.
Halverson did not pull over and instead turned north onto Toll Bridge Road, crashing his Suzuki motorcycle about a minute later south of the road's intersection with Highway 35, OSP said.
Based on preliminary information, investigators believe Halverson failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and crashed into a Ford pickup. Halverson was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was not hurt.
Parkdale Fire and Rescue assisted OSP at the scene on Friday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.