CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred near Corvallis Thursday evening.
At around 8:11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 near milepost 3.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Curtis James, 63, of Corvallis, was traveling eastbound on a Honda motorcycle and turned left onto Riverside Drive into the path of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The motorcycle and pickup truck collided.
James was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lane of Highway 34 was closed for about two and a half hours.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and Corvallis Fire & Rescue assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
