MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 99E about two miles south of Woodburn Thursday night.
At about 10:43 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 99E at Northeast Boones Ferry Road. Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigating revealed a Hyundai Santa Fe was northbound on the highway and turned left, onto NE Boones Ferry Road, into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, identified as 64-year-old Jerald Stewart, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe was not injured, according to OSP. OSP did not mention if any charges have been filed against the driver of the Hyundai.
Highway 99E was closed for several hours during the crash investigation. ODOT reopened the highway at around 6 a.m. The Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.
