MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 99E Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 7 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 39.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a southbound Ford Focus turned left into a private driveway, in front of a northbound Suzuki motorcycle.
The operator of the Suzuki, identified as Jeffrey Garza, 40, of Woodburn, died at the scene.
The Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
(1) comment
The car did nothing wrong. The bike was going way to fast. I know. I ride too. When everyone is doing the speed limit. there is time to stop. Might want to invest in ABS next time. Motorcycles stop on a DIME.
