POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash on Highway 22.
Oregon State Police said the crash occurred at around 1:53 p.m. near milepost 24.
According to OSP, an investigation revealed a gray Honda van exited a driveway into the path of a westbound Honda motorcycle operated by Issac Esparza, of Keizer.
Esparza was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.
The driver of the van was not injured.
The Salem Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
