COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 29-year-old motorist died in a fiery crash on Highway 42 in southern Oregon early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash near Coquille, which is in Coos County, just before 4:50 a.m.
OSP says the motorist, Jonathan Moore, of North Bend, was traveling west on the highway in a Honda Pilot and crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, colliding with a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe and causing the vehicle to catch fire.
The second driver, identified as Kaci Baker, 25, also of North Bend, was pulled from the SUV by a witness and later transported by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital with injuries, according to OSP.
Other agencies on scene Wednesday morning include the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the Coquille Police Department, the Coquille Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
