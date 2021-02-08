LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Newport man is facing several charges including manslaughter following a deadly crash in Lincoln County on Sunday.
At about 8:10 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 122.
OSP said an investigation revealed Johnny Widerman, 33, was southbound in a Chevy Scottsdale pickup when he crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Chrysler Pacifica van.
A passenger in the Chrysler, identified as Ruben Esteban Vasquez, 20, of Woodburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and male juvenile passenger in the Chrysler were taken to a Lincoln County area hospital for injuries. A female juvenile passenger in the Chrysler was taken by Life Flight to a Portland area hospital for treatment.
OSP said Widerman was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants - controlled substances, reckless driving, and second-degree criminal mischief.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Major Crash Team, Newport Police Department, North Lincoln Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
We have bailed our own brother out of the drunk tank 3 times! On the 4th DUII our mother said " Let him rot in jail." He was in the Washington county jail for several weeks. He lost 20+ lbs & had dysentery almost the entire time. Penalties need to be MORE severe & the ability to drive completely taken away for quite some length of time. He did have to have an analyzer installed in his vehicle at his monthly expense for quite some time. The penalties of DUII need to be toughened up especially with the 1st offense.
