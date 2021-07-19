CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead and three were injured following a head-on crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County early Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 87 just before 1:00 a.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Mazda Protégé driven by Joshua Johns,36, of Westport was heading eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lanes a collided with a Kia Sorento operated by Joe Houston, 63, of Ocean Park.
Johns sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Columbia Memorial Hospital, OSP said. His passenger, identified as Danielle Hammer, 40, also from Westport, was injured and taken to the hospital.
Houston and a passenger identified as Kathryn Matthai, 53, also from Ocean Park, were taken to the hospital.
No further information was given.
