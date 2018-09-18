YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor on Highway 99W Tuesday morning.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. near milepost 33, about one mile south of Lafayette.
Highway 99W was closed for about three hours while OSP investigated the crash. A detour was set up by ODOT.
OSP has not released any other information about the crash at this time.
