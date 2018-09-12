WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Medford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wasco County Tuesday night.
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 26 at milepost 74, north of Warm Springs.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a red 2000 Ford E-350 was traveling eastbound on the highway when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and hit a black 2016 GMC Terrain head-on.
The driver of the GMC, identified as 52-year-old Kyle Estes, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the driver of the Ford, identified as 65-year-old Lanny Hawley, of Gresham, was life-flighted to a Bend hospital with critical injuries.
Highway 26 was closed for about six hours during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
