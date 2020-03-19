OSP: One person dead, 2 people injured after two-car crash in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- One person was killed, and two people were injured following a two-car crash on Interstate 84 near mile post 342 on Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Explorer driven by Debra Archer, 37, of Kelso, Washington was traveling eastbound on I-84 when it crashed into a Pontiac Grand Am parked on the side of the road.
The person inside the Pontiac, Michael Maddox, 55, of Weiser, Idaho was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Archer was injured and taken to the hospital.
Jimmy Padilla, 48, of Las Cruces, NM, a passenger inside the Ford airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
OSP was assisted by Huntington Rural Fire Department and ODOT.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.