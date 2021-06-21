SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person was injured after a shooting near the Interstate 5 exit in Salem on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police.
Deputies responded to a report of a person being shot near the I-5 northbound off-ramp exit at approximately 2:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.
OSP described the suspect as a Hispanic man who is approximately 5'5" feet tall with a shaved or almost shaved head, a mustache, wearing khaki pants and a khaki shirt. He was last seen heading south armed with a gun.
Anyone who sees's a person matching this description is asked to call 911.
