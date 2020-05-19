OSP: One person killed following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed following a two-car crash on highway 99E in Linn County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews responded to the crash near milepost 26 around 4:15 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Kia Rio was traveling southbound on 99E and crossed into the oncoming path of a Chevrolet Silverado.
Troopers say the driver of the Kia sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital.
The northbound lane of Hwy 99E was closed for about an hour and a half. It has since reopened.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
