MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 46-year-old Salem man was arrested following a crash that left one person dead near Keizer on Friday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East and Quail Street just after 8:30 p.m.
OSP said a Ford F150 driven by Lazaro Gutierrez-Velasco was heading Southbound and turned left into the path of a Honda Civic, causing a collision.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name will be released after the family is notified.
Gutierrez-Velasco was arrested after being treated at the hospital, OSP said. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with DUII, manslaughter, assault, reckless endangering, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
