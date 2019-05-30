LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash that happened along Highway 101 Wednesday night.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at around 8:18 p.m. near milepost 148.
An investigation revealed that Faith Goodman, 49, of Willamina, was driving a 2006 Chevy HHR northbound on Highway 101 when for unknown reasons veered off the road and struck a tree.
OSP said the passenger, identified as John Runningbird, 36, of Grande Ronde, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP did not say if Goodman sustained any injuries.
Northbound Highway 101 was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Grande Ronde Tribal Police.
