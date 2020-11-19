CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 on Wednesday.
At around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway at the intersection of Southeast Kelso Road.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that Dan Smith, 93, of Boring, was westbound in a Ford Explorer when he turned left into the path of an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Smith was taken to Emanuel Hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said the passenger in the Ford, identified as Maxine Smith, 94, of Boring, was taken to Emanuel Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Jeep was not seriously injured, according to OSP.
The Sandy Fire Department, AMR and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.